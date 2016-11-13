Local scientists aim to treat cancer with virus

What if you could go to the hospital, get hooked up to an IV bag and have your cancer destroyed by a virus?

You’d expect maybe a few flu-like symptoms, but nothing like chemotherapy. And from then on, your body is immune to that particular cancer.

That’s the hope of several Ontario scientists who are pioneering the use of a specially engineered virus to do just that.

It may sound too good to be true, but the scientists – now under the start-up company name Turnstone Biologics Inc. – just got a massive vote of confidence to the tune of $55.8 million.

The new investment of private funds from the United States will allow the company to complete human trials with the goal of proving their technique is safe and that it works.

Turnstone’s research is led by three scientists: Dr. Brian Lichty from McMaster University; Dr. David Stojdl from CHEO and the University of Ottawa; and, Dr. John Bell, senior scientist at The Ottawa Hospital and a professor at the University of Ottawa.

Bell said the investment still represents a gamble.

“Within the next five years, we hope to be in a position where we know it really works or it really doesn’t work,” he said.

The treatment is created by taking a Maraba virus (found in sandflies in Brazil) and specially engineering it to attack cancer cells identified by particular proteins unique to those cells.

There is already currently a virus therapy in use in the United States, which attacks melanoma (skin cancer). However, that virus, based on a herpes virus that causes cold sores, must be injected directly into tumours for it to work, said Bell.

Turnstone’s Maraba virus could simply be injected into the blood stream, allowing it to find the cancer on its own.

And while the Maraba virus can target melanoma, it can also be engineered to target various other kinds of cancer. “We believe it’s going to work on lung (cancer) and colon and in breast and many others,” said Bell.

In addition to specifically targeting various cancer cells (as opposed to regular, healthy cells), the virus is also meant to cause the patient’s immune system to recognize the cancer cells and kill them off on their own.

“That’s the dream,” said Bell. “That this approach will lead to people gaining longer-term affective cures and maintain that cure.”

So far, patients with colon, lung, pancreatic, esophageal cancer and melanoma have been part of trials, he said.

Asked what he would tell people with concerns over such research being supported through private investment, Bell said it’s the only way to get the amount of money necessary to perform the studies that will ultimately prove if the treatment works or not.

HOW IT WORKS