Ottawa's Obama cookie bakery won't sell Trump treats

Don't expect to take a bite out of a cookie version of Donald Trump any time soon.

Moulin de Provence bakery – home of the famous “Obama cookies” – isn't planning on making a special treat for the U.S. president-elect, according to store manager Maxime Lemay.

“We’re not a fan of Trump. I’m not doing any Trump cookies,” he said.

There haven’t been any requests for a Trump cookie, but Lemay said he might reconsider if enough people want to take a bite out of The Donald.

“I don't think we have a lot of Trump fever here. But if a lot of people ask, maybe we’ll do it,” he said. “But on my own terms, I don't plan on making them.”

Some customers feel the same way, and have asked the bakery not to make any special treats in honour of Trump.

“According to what I’ve been hearing from customers, there’s not too many fans of him. Customers have told me not to do the Trump cookies,” said Jorge Martinez, a manager at the bakery.

Lemay had plans to market a “Hillary Clinton cookie,” but had to scrap the idea after the final results of the election.

“We actually did a Hillary cookie. We made them the day before because I was 100 per cent sure she was going to win. I made 100 cookies, but we had to recycle them,” Lemay said.

As for the Obama cookies, Lemay said that they’re here to stay.

“He’s done now, but we’re gonna keep them. I hope that he’ll come back. He can come back – maybe not as the president – but it would be nice to have him back,” he said.

Obama visited Ottawa in February 2009 and made a quick stop at the bakery to buy a simple shortbread cookie in the shape of a maple leaf that had “Canada” written on it. Since then, these cookies have been famously known as “Obama cookies.”