Ottawa student art project to help fight mental health stigma

For those who use art as an outlet to blow off some steam, there’s a new platform to give their art and discussions about mental health a bigger place.

Erin Chapman, a communications student at the University of Ottawa, has recently created a website for her project called “The Ventilation Movement,” which aims to function as a showcase for artists to address issues surrounding mental health through artistic means.

“The idea came to me more from my personal experiences, because I’m a dancer. Whenever I’m in a dark time or just going through something, I usually just write down how I feel or I dance,” she said. “I love it because you can share your work with other people, but you don't exactly have to say what’s wrong because art and dance are so open to interpretation.”

The idea had been dancing in Chapman’s head for about two years, and when a school project asked that she create a website, she finally brought the idea to life in October.

“People can ventilate all their problems, but not actually directly say what’s wrong,” she said. “It gives the artistic community a chance to be seen…it serves as a reminder to other people that they’re not dealing with these things alone.”

Chapman said that the project serves as a way to shine a light on the artistic community, as well as to help combat the stigma surrounding mental health.

“If someone’s mentally ill it doesn't mean that something is wrong with them. It just means that they have a different way of thinking and they’re dealing with their own personal struggles, and sometimes art is the best way to express yourself,” she said.

The website is undergoing construction, and currently has pages dedicated to dance, music and written work. Chapman plans to add pages devoted to subjects such as visual art, theatre , and sculpture.

“Every month I want to update the website with new content with new artists who want to showcase their work,” she said.

With the assignment due in December, Chapman wishes to continue to work on the project after she reaches her deadline, and is aiming to help it grow into a forum that campaigns for mental health.