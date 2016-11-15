The Crown corporation with a very male, and very white, board

The only thing in the photograph of the Laurentian Pilotage Authority’s board that sticks out is the bow tie.

The seven members of the Crown corporation’s board are all white – and all men.

A review by Metro Ottawa found the authority, along with the Canadian Dairy Commission, are the only two of the federal government's 42 Crown corporations without any women on their boards.



The authority manages sea traffic in the St. Lawrence River, helping to guide large ships through the river and into harbours .



Pilotage authority CEO Fulvio Fracassi said they’re aware there is a problem and they are encouraged by the federal Liberal government’s efforts to open up board memberships.



“The Laurentian Pilotage Authority is fully supportive of this initiative and we’re collaborating with the minister’s office and Transport Canada,” he said.

Fracassi said that while the federal Cabinet ultimately approves the agency’s board members, they reach out to industry to find suitable candidates and are now encouraging companies to look further within their ranks for potential board members.



“We’re working with our industry partners to encourage them to submit to the government potential board members,” he said.



He said some of the current board members' terms have already expired and they hope to have replacements soon.

The government has three other Crown Corporations with similar mandates; the Great Lakes Pilotage Authority, which has seven seats and one woman on its board; the Pacific Pilotage Authority, which has seven seats and three women; and, the Atlantic Pilotage Authority, which has seven seats and three women.



Part of their challenge has been that the industry remains largely male-dominated, Fracassi said, making it harder to find candidates from which to draw.

“The industry itself is not very diverse," he said. "If you look at the number of pilots it’s primarily composed of men.”



No one from the Canadian Dairy Commission was available to speak with Metro, despite repeated attempts over several days.

This week Metro will look closer at the Crown corporations that the federal government oversees, which our analysis shows are overwhelmingly male. Many of these Crown corporations have huge influence on the lives of Canadians, from the interest rates they pay banks, to mail delivery to airport security.



