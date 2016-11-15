Under 10% of Crown corporations have a female majority on their boards

Most Crown corporations fall short of gender parity on their boards – but a select few do have more women than men.

A Metro Ottawa analysis found only four of the 42 federal Crown corporations have boards with more women than men.

Those boards are:

The National Arts Centre, where five of the nine current board members are women

The Federal Bridge Corporation, where five of the seven board members are women



The International Development Research Centre, where seven of the 12 board members are women



The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, where seven of the 10 board members are women.

The NAC’s board chair, Adrian Burns, said the balance on their board was not something they deliberately sought out, but it reflects a strong group of applicants.

“It was merit-based, because they were all on a list of three to four finalists,” she said.

"Their contribution is most certainly equal to any other group that could be or has been appointed."

More Women on Boards:

Burns, who also serves on several private boards, said she doesn’t notice a large difference with the majority female board, but she says she believes that women do have different approaches than men.

“They’re very detail-oriented, and so I think we probably have a level of scrutiny that would match any board anywhere, corporate or Crown,” she said.



She said the NAC is always trying to expand its reach, and she highlighted the current search for a new artistic director of Indigenous Theatre.

She said that’s just one example of where they are trying to better reflect Canada’s diversity, and she hopes the federal government considers that when they make their board appointments.



“We would hope that the government is looking towards that for our board members as well.”

--

This week Metro will look closer at the Crown corporations that the federal government oversees, which our analysis shows are overwhelmingly male. Many of these Crown corporations have huge influence on the lives of Canadians, from the interest rates they pay banks, to mail delivery to airport security.



How to make change:

