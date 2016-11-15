Winter trail project reaches crowdfunding goal

With 330 contributors, the Sir John A Macdonald Winter Trail has raised more than $21,000 and exceeded its goal.

Dave Adams, head groomer of the trail, is thrilled to have exceeded his initial goal of $20,000 toward funding the 16-kilometre groomed trail that will run from the Canadian War Museum to Dominion Station along the existing multi-use path.

“The people who have donated are believers in the project,” Adams said, adding it has helped with corporate sponsors that the community is so supportive of the project.

The trail was tested last year through a pilot project and after its success, Adams approached Dovercourt Recreation Centre to be a partner in the project and sign the agreements with the NCC to make the trail a reality this winter.

The trail crosses through Westboro Beach, Island Park, Champlain Park, Remic Park, Lemieux Island crossing and by the Prince of Wales bridge and will be free to use and multi-use. Everyone from walkers, to skiers, snowshoers and fat bikers are invited to use the groomed trail. It will be groomed as needed from December to March.

“It confirms people clearly want this, it’s a legitimate project.”

Now, Adams said, it’s important to deliver a successful first year.

The entire project could cost upwards of $50,000, Adams said. With one-third crowdfunded, the other two-thirds he’s hoping will come from the National Capital Commission, corporate sponsors and grants.

One sponsor, Fresh Air Experience – a ski shop in Hintonburg – will provide waxing and ski rental services to users of the path. Adams is also working with Bushtukah, an outdoor clothing and equipment shop located in Westboro, which is looking to offer a snowshoe rentals and would like to organize snowshoe meet-ups on the trail.

“It’s a good start,” Adams said of the services on the trail. He’s hoping one of them might consider offering fat bike rentals as well.

Because the trail is heading towards downtown, there are a number of amenities ready for use by trail users.

One of those Adams is highlighting is the Canadian War Museum. With bike racks, a cafeteria and parking, he says it’s a great start or end point for a lot of users.

“People can spend the day there, or go off and ski and snowshoe and meet over lunch,” he said, adding he’s considering offering ski racks at that location.

A little further down the trail, Adams is working with Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper to see if they can connect the trail to the Champlain Park Field House where people could use the washrooms.

This week, the container that will house the groomer and snowmobile will be delivered. It will be located right on the trail, so that the groomer is ready to use when it arrives at the start of December.

The equipment had to be ordered before Adams knew the funding campaign would be a success.

“There’s a demand for this that’s been pent up for a long time,” Adams said.

But he doesn’t want that excitement to fizzle out.

“There’s a lot of sizzle for this trail because it’s the first year, but we want continuity, it’s a goal to maintain this momentum,” he said.

To contribute to the online funding campaign, visit https://fundrazr.com/SJAM.Winter.Trail or donate in person at the Dovercourt Recreation Centre.