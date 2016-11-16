Diverse corporations agree: Gender parity is just good business

Private corporations that have achieved gender diversity say the change isn’t just good for society, it’s good for business.



Pamela Jeffery, founder of the Pamela Jeffery Group, which recruits women for seats on private sector boards, said companies find a whole new perspective they have been missing when they broaden their search.

“They are not part of the traditional network, so they are probably coming onto a board and don’t know the others at the table,” she said. “They come in and they ask the tough questions.”



As Metro has reported this week, Canada’s Crown corporations, whose board directors are appointed by the federal cabinet, have women in those board seats about 34 per cent of the time.



Jeffery said that’s actually a much better representation than is typical on private sector boards. She points to a survey last year from the Canadian Board Diversity Council that showed about 19.5 per cent of the seats on the boards of the FP 500 are held by women.

“That is a very strong showing and I think it’s one that is very important,” she said. “The private sector is looking to government to take a leadership role.”

_________________________________________________________________

_________________________________________________________________

Jeffery said there is a wide array of women able to serve on boards when companies decide to make a deliberate effort to diversify.

“It’s not a question of supply – it is a question of demand,” she said. “There are many women who have the skills, the experience, the credentials to serve on boards who are not currently serving on boards.”

Gail St. Germain, head of human resources and an executive vice-president with HSBC Canada, said the company believes its gender-neutral board is a tremendous asset.



“We know that diversity in business makes good business,” she said. “It’s important to represent the communities in which we serve.”

The company’s current president and CEO, Sandra Stuart, was a board member in 2010. St. Germain said at that time the board was 20 per cent women, but it has changed dramatically over the years.



St. Germain said diverse board members bring different ideas to the table and that helps expand the conversation.

“The diversity of thought and the depth of conversation really takes an outcome to a much more positive and balanced approach,” she said.



Jeffery said an organization that wants to make change , including a Crown corporation, has to be willing to look further afield for board members.



She said simply asking for recommendations from the existing board won’t work. “Most board members are male and since most of those board members do not have strong networks that include women it self perpetuates.

--

This week Metro will look closer at the Crown corporations that the federal government oversees, which our analysis shows are overwhelmingly male. Many of these Crown corporations have huge influence on the lives of Canadians, from the interest rates they pay banks, to mail delivery to airport security.



How to make change:

