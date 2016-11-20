Major companies test student hackers in Ottawa security challenge

It’s not every day that you’re asked to break through Internet security, but a group of Ottawa students competed Saturday to make that their job.

The first annual Cyber Security Challenge Ottawa event invited students from the University of Ottawa, Carleton, La Cité and Algonquin College to compete for paid internships at companies like Bell by hacking into a computer system.

The event is an evolution of several smaller ones held by cyber security professional Tom Levasseur over the last five years. Inspired by Quebec City’s Hackfest, Levasseur hoped to create something similar in Ottawa that would bring the best and brightest together to grow their skills and address a growing need for cyber security professionals.

Algonquin network engineering student Jason Reifstenzel managed to win one of five internships on offer.

Together with Algonquin team Hermit Crabs, he was tasked with breaking into a fake company’s website by going through various steps that sound a bit like how you might pull off a complicated bank robbery.

First you case the joint, or network in this case, looking for weaknesses like a login page with predictable user names.

Then you create a list of possible passwords and use a program to try them over and over until you’re in – kind of like forging an I.D. or picking a lock. After that, you look for more weaknesses to see how far into the system you can get.