Ottawans push back against hate crimes
Local hate crimes and American election draw dozens to second weekend event.
The recent rash of graffiti hate crimes has some calling for greater education efforts and a stronger voice
That’s the push made by some attendees at the Solidarity Walk in Kitchissippi Ward Sunday.
The ward’s
Over the weekend, police arrested a young man in connection
But it was also an opportunity for people concerned about the U.S. election to gather and stand up against such rhetoric in Canada, said Leiper.
“There is a lot of unease,” following Donald Trump’s election win, he said.
Not wanting to draw a direct connection between the local hate crimes and the election. He said many people are concerned that society is going in the wrong direction.
For walk participant Larry Hudon, both events show “we still need to be out,” and voice opposition to people with hateful views.
When asked how to reduce hate crimes, Tabitha Bernard, who also took part in the walk voiced her support for required Holocaust education.
Both said individuals also need to speak out more often when they see intolerance.