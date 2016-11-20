Ottawans push back against hate crimes

The recent rash of graffiti hate crimes has some calling for greater education efforts and a stronger voice from individuals.

That’s the push made by some attendees at the Solidarity Walk in Kitchissippi Ward Sunday.

The ward’s councillor , Jeff Leiper, said the event, which drew more than 100 participants, was in response to six racist graffiti incidents. In those incidents, swastikas and other racist messages were painted on places of worship, including a mosque, a church and a synagogue.

Over the weekend, police arrested a young man in connection to those incidents.

But it was also an opportunity for people concerned about the U.S. election to gather and stand up against such rhetoric in Canada, said Leiper.

“There is a lot of unease,” following Donald Trump’s election win, he said.

Not wanting to draw a direct connection between the local hate crimes and the election. He said many people are concerned that society is going in the wrong direction.

For walk participant Larry Hudon, both events show “we still need to be out,” and voice opposition to people with hateful views.

When asked how to reduce hate crimes, Tabitha Bernard, who also took part in the walk voiced her support for required Holocaust education.