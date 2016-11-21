Hate crimes a different kind of investigation for Ottawa police

When racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was spewed across houses of worship last week, it sparked a different kind of investigation for the Ottawa Police.

Police arrested a young man in connection with the incidents over the weekend, but had a strong focus on the crimes as soon as they appeared.

Inspector Mike Laviolette said graffiti on properties generally falls into the mischief category, but he said once it’s established as a hate crime, it becomes a bigger priority case.

“The jeopardy is greater, and our efforts will be that much more magnified and concentrated. In our opinion, it’s a greater risk to the community, until we determine who did this and what their motivation was. We don’t want anything further to happen as a result,” he said. “Not to mention morally and ethically, it’s what's expected from the community we serve.”

Not all cases involving hateful symbols, like a sharpie-drawn swastika on the school yard, will fall under a serious hate crime umbrella. The fact that last week’s incidents involved religious targeting and very specific, hateful words elevates the crime.

“The reference to the number 1488 is not something that a bunch of thoughtless kids doing damage on the bus somewhere would know,” said Laviolette. “It’ll certainly lead the investigation in a different way. It tells us something a little different about this case.”

The number 1488 is linked heavily to a white supremacist slogan called the 14 words.

Laviolette said to see a spree of crimes like this is “very, very rare. Thankfully.”

Crime data from Statistics Canada backs that up. In 2015 Ottawa saw five incidents of “mischief to religious property motivated by hate.”

From 2011 to 2015 that number has stayed around four incidents per year. Prior to this weekend, in the past five years only one person – a youth offender – was charged for those incidents.

Police spokesperson Carole Lavigne said in 2016 from January to the end of October the city has seen three incidents of mischief to religious institutions. Last week’s events could that bring that number up to nine, depending on how the cases are categorized.