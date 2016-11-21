Caffeine kick in the sticks: Ottawa outdoor coffee invention hits shelves

It’s a simple invention with a straightforward name: the Ottawa-created Bripe allows you to make and drink espresso in a small pipe — a copper brew pipe.

The designer behind it see s it as a no-mess tool and a solution to the challenge of getting a caffeine fix while travelling light or in the backcountry.

“With this, you don’t need to boil water. All you need is a blue flame lighter, so you can do it in the middle of nowhere where you don’t have access to a kettle, electricity or even a fire pit to boil the water,” said Stephanie Lapensee, a company spokesperson.



The pipe is made of a solid piece of copper with a long stem connected to the base.

Coffee is brewed by adding grinds to the pipe with water. The water is heated by holding a blue flame lighter below for two minutes. Bubbles can be added by blowing into the stem and the coffee is also sipped from the stem. A filter prevents the grinds from going up the straw.

The co-creator of the Bripe is a coffee expert from Ottawa, Craig Hall, who is also the owner of Equator Coffee.

Both Hall and fellow inventor Tim Panek are coffee lovers and avid outdoors people. They came up with the idea while river trekking in Costa Rica two years ago.

“They were in the middle of the river — in the jungle — trying to figure out how they could have coffee,” said Lapensee.

“It’s for both coffee lovers and outdoors people,” said Lapensee. “If you are someone who loves to travel in the jungle somewhere and you want your coffee it’s the perfect option. It fits into a little pouch you can easily fit into a backpack.”