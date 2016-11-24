NCC greenlights more negotiations with RendezVous LeBreton over Lebreton Flats
Next step still allows NCC to go back to other group.
A downtown arena for the Ottawa Senators moved closer to dropping the puck
The NCC board voted Thursday to take the next step in negotiations with RendezVous
The company was granted preferred proponent status after preliminary negotiations for their project, which means the company and the NCC will work over the next year to come to a final agreement.
Marco Zanetti, director of real estate with the NCC, told board members this was an important step forward, but if things don’t work the board could approach the other bidder
“If our negotiation
More to come
