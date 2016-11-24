News / Ottawa

NCC greenlights more negotiations with RendezVous LeBreton over Lebreton Flats

Next step still allows NCC to go back to other group.

There will be another year of negotiations at least before this vision can move forward.

Supplied

There will be another year of negotiations at least before this vision can move forward.

A downtown arena for the Ottawa Senators moved closer to dropping the puck Thursday, after the National Capital Commission approved moving ahead.

The NCC board voted Thursday to take the next step in negotiations with RendezVous Lebretron , but it could be at least another year before a deal is finalized to redevelop the site.

The company was granted preferred proponent status after preliminary negotiations for their project, which means the company and the NCC will work over the next year to come to a final agreement.

Marco Zanetti, director of real estate with the NCC, told board members this was an important step forward, but if things don’t work the board could approach the other bidder Devcore Canderel DLS Group.

“If our negotiation don’t bear fruit we have options to turn to,” he said. “Until we have a successful proponent we have two ranked participants.”

More to come

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Ottawa Views

More...