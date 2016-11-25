Get dark with Ottawa's local porters and stouts

Beer is often viewed as seasonal. It certainly is. Still, there are some poor, misinformed folks out there who believe that once patio season has ended, so too has “beer season.” But the colder weather is simply an excuse to begin exploring darker, richer styles of beer, like stouts and porters. Much like a great Bob Seger song, these soulful styles warm the body from the inside out with their malty depth and smooth honesty. With snow on the ground, it’s time to begin exploring local stouts and porters.

Dominion City Brewing Co’s new porter Hearsay Entire Porter is a delicious barrel-age blend that comes with a history lesson. Per brewer Scott Denyer: “Our interpretation is inspired by John Feltham's 1802 tale of porter, as a blend of fresh and aged beer served from one cask. We aged a wine barrel of Earnscliffe ESB and two wine barrels of Boxing Hare Ruby Mild to blend with a tailor-made dark, fresh, base beer.” The hard work and historical dedication paid off. The finished product is a complex delight with notes of chocolate, vanilla clove and blackcurrant. It’s available at the brewery.

Kichesippi Beer Co.’s Bristol Stout is named after, and inspired by, their family-owned dairy farm in Bristol, Que. This dark milk stout provides aromas of chocolate, roast and coffee. Owing to the addition of lactose (milk sugar), the sweetness is amplified and allows the chocolate to shine through. Tyler Beckett, the brewery’s retail territory manager, explains this beer is a “great compliment to late fall as the malty richness will warm you up as we turn towards those colder winter months.” It’s available at the brewery, the LCBO and The Beer Store.

Bicycle Craft Brewery has an inventive take on the style with their Vinternat Liquorice Stout. Vinternat is Danish for “winter night” (and you thought you’d never learn Danish through this column…) and this is a great beer for chilly evenings. The classic full-bodied stout is balanced with a cooling sensation owed to the Persian liquorice root. It’s available at the brewery until the spring.

The cozy social vibe at Tooth and Nail brewpub is well-suited for these early sunsets as you bask in the green glow of their front window hoplight. T&N’s Fortitude stout also pairs with long evenings, providing thick notes of chocolate and coffee with undertones of caramel and nuts. “The colder months often has people looking for richer, more warming and satiating flavours in both food and drink,” says head brewer Matt Tweedy, “This stout is less refreshing than contemplative, so it fits the cooler months perfectly.” Above all else, what sets Fortitude apart is its smooth, velvety mouthfeel courtesy of the oats used in the brewing process. Cans and draught are available at the brewpub.

These above suggestions are but a delicious taste of what Ottawa has to offer. Beyond these, are even more local night brews that can help us all stay warm through the coming months.

