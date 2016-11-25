Kathleen Wynne heads to Asia on trade mission

Premier Kathleen Wynne’s worldwide crusade to attract jobs to Ontario is taking her to Japan and South Korea.

Wynne departs Saturday for Tokyo with a delegation of representatives of 45 businesses, colleges, and universities.

Since taking office in February 2013, the premier has led trade missions to China, India, the United States, and Israel and the West Bank.

“In a global economy, international missions deliver local jobs,” she said in a statement Friday.

“We are developing a strong, resilient business environment in Ontario to spur innovation and growth. Ontario shares these priorities for economic growth with each of Japan and South Korea — a strong foundation to expand partnerships.”

Wynne will have meetings in Japan from Monday through Wednesday and South Korea Thursday and Friday.

Both countries are growing in significance as trading partners with the province.

Last year, two-way trade with Japan was more than $11 billion and with South Korea it was nearly $6 billion.

Wynne noted her mission to Seoul is coming in the wake of the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement — inked by former prime minister Stephen Harper — so doors should be opening there for Ontario businesses.

It is also against the backdrop of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which was signed by both Canada and Japan, but not by South Korea.

That pact’s future is in doubt after the election earlier this month of American President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised to remove the U.S. from it the day he is sworn on Jan. 20.

With Trump also sounding off against the North America Free Trade Agreement, which has been a boost to many parts of Ontario’s economy, the province is trying to diversify its import-export relationships.