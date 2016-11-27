Sunday morning fires leave one dead, one injured

Two fires in the city’s west end in the early Sunday morning resulted in injury and one death.

Firefighters received the first call to an apartment building at 1161 Wellington around 1 a.m.

On arrival firefighters began an “aggressive fire attack” and found a man injured inside the apartment where the fire started.

The injured man was taken to the Ottawa Hospital after being treated by paramedics. He died of injuries in hospital Sunday morning and has not been identified.

A second fire call was received at 2:15 a.m. from a person at 3433 Carling Ave reporting their house was on fire and that they were trapped inside.

Police were the first to respond and removed the person from inside the building. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and treated the patient until paramedics arrive.

The injured person was transported to the hospital.