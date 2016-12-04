AIDS Committee of Ottawa unveils memorial design
Monument that will will honour those who have died from AIDS was inspired by designer Gustavo Hannecke's own life experiences.
A
A
If organizers can find the funding they hope to have a permanent memorial to those who lost their battle with AIDS and everyone still fighting by next summer.
The AIDS committee of Ottawa have received council’s support for building a memorial at City Hall and revealed the winning artist and design last week.
Gustavo
“I am HIV positive, so it’s very personal to me,” he said.
“It’s a very strong statement. We live with a stigma, people are not able to say they are HIV positive, because of the stigma we live with,” he said. “It’s a way to fight the stigma.
“Each tile represents a person living with HIV or someone who has died from AIDS in Ottawa,” he said.
In addition, the wall will have a large red ribbon made out of tiles.
“The red ribbon represents the support system we have within society,” he said.
Khaled Salam, executive director of the AIDS Committee of Ottawa, said the memorial is something many other cities have
“It’s meant to be a
He said the memorial will be a place to remember those who died from the disease but will also do more than that.
“It also
The committee’s goal is to address the remaining details with the city soon and then start fundraising for the cost of the installation.
Salam said they hope to have the memorial in place for the 150th celebrations this