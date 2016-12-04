Canada cannot ‘sit back’ in a dangerous world: Justin Trudeau

Canada cannot “sit back” in a dangerous world, despite the potential dangers of an upcoming peace mission that could put soldiers in harm’s way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.

In a meeting with the editorial board of the Toronto Star on Friday, Trudeau provided a hint of the risks and rationale for the upcoming mission, along with a commitment to spell out to Canadians “all the factors that went into making the decision.”

Mindful of Canada’s long engagement in Afghanistan — and the question of whether it had lasting effect — Trudeau said Canada’s upcoming peace mission will seek to be more than a “Band-Aid” and instead endeavour to provide lasting stability, he said.

The Star has reported that the deployment is probably headed to Mali, home to one of the most dangerous United Nations missions, raising the real prospect that Canada’s mission could take casualties if that deployment becomes a reality.

Trudeau said the government is being “very, very thoughtful” about those kind of risks and potential outcomes of the operation.