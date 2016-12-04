Ottawa auditor finds city's plan for LRT should work

The city’s auditor general found that “On Track 2018” may be more than just a marketing slogan and the city is prepared for the Confederation Line.

The new $2.1 billion LRT line is scheduled to open in 2018 and the city auditor reviewed the systems the city has in place to make the transition to the new line.



The found that while there have been issues with the train vehicles, they should be in place to get service underway and that there is a good plan for putting the system into service.



They found that the train simulator for teaching drivers how to operate the trains should be in place, but even if it’s not the city had a good back-up plan.

Deputy auditor Ed Miner told councillors that there could still be hurdles, but they couldn’t find anything the city should be doing that it isn’t.



“We can not guarantee that the transition is going to go smoothly, however there is nothing that should be in place that is not in place,” he said.