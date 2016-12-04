Skaters take to the Rink of Dreams but still waiting on canal

Skating season has officially begun and things are beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Ottawa, but the city's largest rink will still be a few weeks at least.



Skaters filled the Rink of Dreams on Saturday outside City Hall with beavertails and a visit from Santa Claus.

On Sunday afternoon the rink was still busy, with skaters of all ages and abilities taking a go on the fresh ice.

Gwyn Moen, a second year student at the University of Ottawa, brought her mother visiting from Vancouver to go skating on Sunday.

Moen said she made it onto the Rideau Canal last year, despite the short season, and has plans to take it to it again this year.

“For learning to skate or beginners, I’d recommend the Rink of Dreams because the canal is very rough and you have to go somewhere. It’s a farther walk back if you need to turn around,” she said.

“But it’s great. This year I’d like to do the full canal canal, that’s my goal,” she said.

While the refrigerated rink has opened for the reason, Ottawa’s largest skating rink is still waiting on the cold weather. On Saturday the National Capital Commission's official account tweeted, “the #RideauCanal Skateway team is ready! We expect the collaboration of Mother Nature.”

The NCC, residents and tourists might need to wait a few weeks longer for Mother Nature to do her part. The canal doesn’t usually open until the end of the December or mid-January.

Last year the canal didn’t open until January 23 and closed on February 25. The season was also incredibly short – a record-breaking 18 days long.

This year Environment Canada is predicting average higher temperatures, but not nearly as mild as last year.