Ottawa police investigating 20th homicide of 2016 after teen shot in Hintonburg

Police were called at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday after reciving multiple 911 calls about gunshots in the area around Bayswater Aveue and Laurel Street.

Ottawa Police are investigating the homicide of a 17-year-old man.

Ottawa recorded its 20th homicide of 2016 on Tuesday night.

When police arrived they found a 17-year-old male with life-threatning injuries from a gunshot wound. Despite being immediately transported to hospital, he succumed to his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as Leslie Mwakio of Ottawa.

Ottawa Major Crime Unit continues to investigate and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

