Ottawa police investigating 20th homicide of 2016 after teen shot in Hintonburg

Ottawa recorded its 20th homicide of 2016 on Tuesday night.



Police were called at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday after reciving multiple 911 calls about gunshots in the area around Bayswater Aveue and Laurel Street.

When police arrived they found a 17-year-old male with life-threatning injuries from a gunshot wound. Despite being immediately transported to hospital, he succumed to his injuries.



Police have identified the victim as Leslie Mwakio of Ottawa.