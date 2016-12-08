Here's why you really ought to teach your kid to code

Eat your vegetables, go to bed on time, listen to your parents. Oh, and learn to code.

These are the essentials to growing up strong in the 21st century.

A local not-for-profit called Kids and Code is helping to do that, along with the international, week-long Hour of Code event that started on Dec. 5 and ends Dec. 11.

“Instead of kids just consuming technology and being on an iPad every evening and playing games, why not give them the ability to actually build it themselves?”

said Steve Lavigne, president of Kids and Code.

A program developer himself, Lavigne set out to teach kids how to code by starting a club two years ago which has recently grown into a much larger not-for-profit organization with monthly classes for kids aged seven to 17.

On Dec. 10, they will be holding their free monthly class as part of the international Hour of Code week.

The goal of the event isn’t to convince kids to become program developers, said Lavigne. It’s a way to teach kids a bit about how the digital world’s they frequent are created, and serve as a place for interested kids to get together and learn even more.

“A lot of the things that we hear from parents are, ‘I can find a million soccer fields in Ottawa, and in every neighbourhood there are multiple arenas and there are multiple gyms, but my kid is not into sports. My kid is kind of a nerd. How come there isn’t anything for that type of kid?’” said Lavigne.

With Hour of Code, kids become part of a worldwide social event.

“When the kids show up to an Hour of Code event and they know that there are actually millions of kids around the world that, at that very moment, are doing the exact same thing that they are doing, and we can connect with some of those kids through Skype or things like that around the world, it’s very cool.”