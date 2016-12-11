Backyard rink iced by bylaw in Riverside South

The owners of a backyard hockey rink in Riverside South have been asked by city staff to put their yearly tradition on ice.

Homeowner Nicole Meekin said the bylaw officer who came to her door last week was apologetic, but explained that someone called in with a complaint and the rink would need to be removed by Monday.

The space is not technically private property – instead it’s a landlocked green space owned by the City of Ottawa. The row of houses have backyards, which back up on a forest. A large green space separates the six houses from the trees.

For years the families bordering the space have maintained the area, using it for gardens, running dogs and play structures.

For the past three years the Meekins have made a tradition of putting up wooden boards and icing a 60-foot rectangle for hockey practise.

“Because it’s such a private space, it’s just used by the families,” said Meekin. “It’s just something that brings a lot of joy to kids.”

“There are city run rinks nearby, but they’re too far for my kids to go on their own when they can step out the door. My son is out there in the winter every night,” she said. “It’s even by neighbours kids, everyone is out there. We’re absolutely inclusive.”

City Councillor Michael Qaqish said even if the area is isolated, the city can’t allow the rink to continue because of liability and access issues.

Because it’s so close to the winter season, he’s asked an exception to be made for the year.