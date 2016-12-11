Fundraiser to send 17-year-old murder victim's body home to Kenya

The family of 17-year-old shooting victim Leslie Mwakio is raising funds to send his body back home to Kenya.

Mwakio’s family is originally from Kenya, and they had plans to return to the country before their son’s death. With a majority of family living there and plans to immigrate the family wants to bury their son in their hometown.

“They want him to be back there with family,” said Andrew MacDonald, a family friend who was once a mentor to Mwakio through the Big Brothers program of Ottawa.

“They’re in desperate need to find out what funding is available to send his body back,” he said.

Mwakio was fatally shot inside an SUV on Tuesday night in Hintonburg, near Bayswater Avenue and Laurel Street. The teenager’s death was the 20th homicide this year, a record-high amount of violence in the city.

Returning Mwakio to Kenya will be expensive, so MacDonald consulted with the family to launch a Kickstarter campaign with a goal of $10,000. The family will need to raise that sum before December 25.

MacDonald was Mwakio’s “big brother” for five years until 2012. He was occasionally in touch with the family afterwards and reached out to help after hearing of his death.

He described Mwakio as a “charming, smart young man.”

In the five years they got to know each other, Mwakio was always helpful and friendly on their outings. Sometimes he would watch MacDonald’s dog.

When the the Big Brothers program gave them tickets to see a hockey game, Mwakio was full of knowledge akin to a hockey “statistician.”

“He knew 20 times more about the game and the players than I did,” said MacDonald.