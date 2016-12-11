Kanata Legion sees drop in poppy donations

Poppy donations to the Kanata Legion were down by $12,600 this year and that means cutbacks for the groups and recipients of the proceeds.

Costco headquarters limited the number of days legions could collect donations before Remembrance Day to four days this year – Nov. 5 and 6, and Nov. 9 and 10. That limit led to the reduction in fundraising, said Moira Green, poppy and remembrance chair at the Kanata Legion.

“I hoped it wouldn’t be that much but it’s approximately $1,000 a day that we lost out of those 14 days, which is a lot of money,” said Green. “This is nationwide. It’s not just us here in Kanata, it’s Costcos everywhere.”

The poppy campaign began Oct. 28 and ran to Nov. 10.

An official with Costco was contacted 24 hours prior to press time, but did not return a request for comment.

Donations received at the Kanata Costco totalled approximately $4,500 this year, said Green. In contrast, about $15,000 in donations was raised at Costco in 2015 during the 13-day poppy campaign.

“Our committee will have to sit down and go through all our donor recipients and decide where we’re going to have to cut back,” said Green.

The legion collected $72,400 in total through the 2016 poppy campaign. Last year, it brought in $85,000 in donations.

“A change in policy makes it difficult at times,” said Maxwell. “Access was provided (by Costco) during very busy times and they have so many demands for so many charities. One of the ones they strongly support is the (poppy) campaign.”

Green said a corporate initiative to limit campaign days has never happened before that she’s aware of, adding that local legions weren’t given a reason for the change in Costco policy.