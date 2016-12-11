Ottawa Police issue Canada-wide warrant for homcide suspect

Ottawa police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man accused in a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one man dead.



Ottawa Police have charged Steven Micheal Frenetter , 33, with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Lee John Joseph Germain at a McLeod Street home on Saturday.



Police were called to that home at around 4 p.m. on Saturday and fund Germain dead.



Anyone with information on Frenette is being asked to contact police, but he is considered armed and dangerous so police are warning against having anyone approach him and instead encouraging people to call 911 if they spot him.



Germain’s death was one of two homicide this weekend, bringing Ottawa’s total for the year to a near record 22 deaths.

Police were called at about 2:45 a.m. to Prince of Wales Drive and Meadowlands where a man had died of stab wounds.

Police identified Abdullah Al-Tutunji, 20, as the victim in that case and said they have one person in custody, but as of yet no charges have been laid.

Ottawa has seen a substantial increase in homicides this year and Police chief Charles Bordeleau said there had been too much violence in 2016.

“Another two senseless deaths this weekend Ottawa Police members hard at work holding those accountable. Too many lives lost this year,” wrote the chief.