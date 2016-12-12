Ottawa refugee conference looking at private settlement program

Experts from around the world are coming to Ottawa this week to see what Canada gets right on resettling refugees.

The Global Refugee Sponsorship Initiative is hosting a three-day conference from Tuesday to Thursday aiming to showcase Canada’s private refugee sponsorship program.

That program allows Canadians to sponsor a refugee family coming to Canada.

University of Ottawa professor Jennifer Bond is among the organizers of the event. She said Canada’s system is unique in the world and has a lot to offer.

“There have been a few very small scale pilots in a couple of jurisdictions, but really Canada is the only country that has a big robust program,” she said.

Representatives from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States are coming to the conference.

Bond said while any potential program would have to be tailored to the individual country, there is a lot to share here.

“What is common in many places around the world is compassion that lives in communities. I really think there are caring people all over the world who recognize the tragedy that is happening,” she said.

She said with that base a private sponsorship program could be tailored for any one of these countries.

“It’s not about taking Canada’s model and just plunking it somewhere else, it’s very much about taking the expertise that Canada has to offer,” she said.

Bond said while some politicians around the world have had negative things to say about refugee resettlement, it’s nice to see so many countries interested in the Canadian model.

“In a space that does feel a little bit dark these days this initiative does offer some hope,” she said.

The initiative is led by the government of Canada, but also has participation from the University of Ottawa, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees and several foundations.