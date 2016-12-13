Ottawa supervised injection site more likely after Liberal changes

The federal government’s new stance on supervised injection sites could make it easier for one to open within months in Ottawa.

The Liberals announced Monday that they would be streamlining the current process for setting up a supervised injection site. The system set up under the former Conservative government required a long list of approvals and regulations. The Liberals proposal is significantly more streamlined.

Rob Boyd, director of the Oasis program at the Sandy Hill Centre, said it showed them that the government is prepared to help set up such sites and he hopes they will be able to open next year.

“Yesterday’s announcements were a clear indication that the government is looking to facilitate supervised injection sites,” he said.

Boyd said the centre is readying an application under the old system and will still do that rather than wait for the legislation the Liberals introduced to pass.

“We don’t have all the pieces in place. We’re finalizing a few of the policies and procedures,” he said.

The old system required letters from both the community’s police chief and council supporting a supervised injection site. Mayor Jim Watson and police Chief Charles Bordeleau have both indicated they don’t support centres .

Boyd said they can still submit an application and they believe the government will still consider it positively.

“It doesn’t say that it has to be support for them, but we do require a letter indicating their opinion,” he said.

The Oasis program currently offers addiction counseling, as well as needle exchange programs and other services, and Boyd said they felt it was the appropriate location for an Ottawa service and their users agreed.

“When we have surveyed people who use drugs about this being a suitable location, we have about 80 to 85 per cent saying they would use it,” he said.

He said they’ve already done a lot of community consultation and they believe the neighbourhood will see the service as a benefit.