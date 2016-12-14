Ottawa councillor says grey area on marijuana should end quicker

City Coun. Mathieu Fleury said a new federal report on marijuana legislation doesn't clear the way for the dispensaries now operating in Ottawa, and he believes a more regulated system will happen in Ontario.

A panel tasked with looking at issues around marijuana legislation released its recommendations Tuesday, including a call for recreational marijuana to be sold in standalone stores and not with alcohol.

Fleury has previously raised concerns about the medical dispensaries currently operating in Ottawa. He said he believes the province will ultimately have the say and regulate the sale of marijuana the same way it does for alcohol.

“If we recognize that the LCBO works, than let’s do a MCBO,” he said.

Other cities have considered looking at ways to regulate marijuana dispensaries through bylaws and zoning regulations, but Fleury said there is no point in pursuing that now.

“We will not proceed with any review until the feds have landed and the province gives us an indication on their approach,” he said.

He said he would like greater clarity on the medical dispensaries and legalization sooner than next year, because the grey area is causing problems.

“It’s resource intensive for Ottawa police and it creates that confusion.”

The panel recommended that marijuana remain prohibited from sale to anyone under the age of 18.

Kristina Simpson, manager at Weeds Glass and Gifts, a medical dispensary on Bank Street, said she believes that may be too young.

“I would even like to see it at 19 to 21 even,” she said. “At that age you’re already so bombarded with the party culture I don’t think you need another substance.”

She said she expects her store would move into recreational marijuana when that becomes legal, but also hopes people still realize the medicinal benefits.