Ottawa police charge man after car-jacking, hit-and-run

Ottawa police have charged a man following an alleged car-jacking and a hit-and-run earlier this year.

Police say the suspect pulled a man from his vehicle at a gas station at the corner of Lorry Greenberg and Hunt Club at 11:45 p.m. on May 24. The suspect then got into the vehicle and sped off, police allege.

The vehicle turned onto Cahill Drive at a high rate of speed, lost control and hit another vehicle. Police say the suspect got out of the car and fled on foot.