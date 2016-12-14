Ottawa police charge man after car-jacking, hit-and-run
Police say a man stole a car, then sped off only to hit another car.
Ottawa police have charged a man following an alleged car-jacking and a hit-and-run earlier this year.
Police say the suspect pulled a man from his vehicle at a gas station at the corner of Lorry Greenberg and Hunt Club at 11:45 p.m. on May 24. The suspect then got into the vehicle and sped off, police allege.
The vehicle turned onto Cahill Drive at a high rate of speed, lost control and hit another vehicle. Police say the suspect got out of the car and fled on foot.
Mohamed Mahamud, 25, is charged with robbery, dangerous driving and failure to remain. Police say he is already behind bars on an unrelated matter. He will appear in court on Jan. 24, 2017.