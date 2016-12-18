Brother charged after double homicide leaves two women dead

Ottawa Police Major Crimes unit has charged Musab A-Noor, 29, in the killing of his two sisters on Friday night.

Police were called to the 3200 block of McCarthy Road around 9 p.m. on Friday night in the city’s south end.

Inside the town home police found 32-year-old Asma A-Noor and 29-year-old Nasiba A-Noor dead from stab wounds.

A-Noor has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Asma and second degree murder in the death of Nasiba. Police have not yet determined a motive.

Nasiba taught at the Tarbiyah Learning Centre on 572 Moodie Drive in Nepean. Her biography at the school notes that she was teaching girls in Grade 5 to 8 about the Quran and Islamic Studies.

“I am in shock and disbelief,” wrote Ghazala Choudhary, principal of the school, in a public Facebook message.

“She was a calm, patient and kind individual. I will cherish seeing her sweet smile and exchanging salaams with her every morning. Watching her teach was always so peaceful and I will never forget her compassion towards her students,” she said.

“Her legacy should continue through those that she taught, and everyone who knew her and what she did for many,” wrote Suzanne Ragheb in response.

Nasiba was also a talented photographer. Her instagram account is filled with curated photos of nature, coffee shops and books.

In describing herself she wrote, "photography. coffee. books. spirituality. flowers. positive vibes. hiking. naturebound."

On the last photo she posted – cluttered bookshelves of Black Squirrel Books in Old Ottawa South – friends and family have shared their grief.

“I can't believe you are gone,” wrote Fatema Alasadi. “It hurts me so much to know that I can't see you or talk to you. I miss you so much.”

Family and friends gathered Sunday afternoon at the Jami Omar mosque on Old Richmond Road.