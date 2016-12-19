Councillor requests McDonald's location hire security after recent homicide

City Coun. Riley Brockington is suggesting a local restaurant should consider hiring security guards after a recent homicide nearby.

On Dec. 11, a stabbing outside the McDonalds on Meadowlands near Prince of Wales Drive left one man dead.

Brockington said he would like the store to consider security guards as a way of deterring violence.

“I have heard from a number of patrons about times when they have been in there and things have got out of hand between customers,” he said.

He said he believes a guard on duty, especially during late-night shifts could help prevent such incidents from happening, but stressed for serious incidents the police still have to be present.

“Serious matters you need to call 911 and have police come and that will never change,” he said.

Brockington said the violence isn’t the restaurant’s fault, but police can’t be everywhere and this could help with situations.