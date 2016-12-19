Ottawa police and city team up on new fatal collision taskforce

The City of Ottawa and the Ottawa police are teaming up on a new initiative that hopes to bring down the number of fatal collisions.

The Fatal Collision Review Committee is a collaboration between police, Safer Roads Ottawa, the City of Ottawa and the eastern regional supervising coroner’s office. The group first met for the first time on December 8 and will meet within 10 days following a fatal collision to share information.

“It was formed so we could give the city the best advice on reducing fatal collisions,” said Staff Sgt. François D'Aoust of the police’s technical investigations unit.

Before the committee the police weren’t allowed to share any info involving an ongoing investigation – even if they have a suggestion that could help prevent further deaths.

“If they saw corrections to be made – recommendations on roads, engineering or increased social media campaigns on a certain topic – we weren’t able to discuss with the public or with members of city hall the causes of the collision until the investigation was concluded, which can take a year or a year and a half in the court system,” he said.

The committee operates confidentially, and suggestions made in the meeting are not public information.

D’Aoust said it will allow investigators to share the cause of incidents and make suggestions to the city about education campaigns, engineering modifications and enforcement initiatives.

D'Aoust said there was no one incident this year that prompted the creation of the committee.

All fatal incidents involving a vehicle are discussed, including motorcycles cars, bicycles, and snowmobiles.

Ottawa’s most recent fatal collision took place last Thursday, when a car and an OC Transpo bus collided on Tenth Line Road in the city’s east end.