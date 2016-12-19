School reassures parents after reports of child hit by gravel

A minor last week incident at Connaught Public School in Hintonburg had parents worried that construction site debris were putting kids in harm's way.

Parents at the school were alarmed when a number of children came home from the school’s after school program reporting flying rocks and dirt coming from construction on the school.

Taggart Construction has an ongoing project on the north side of the school. Last Tuesday students reported that one child attending the school’s after day program had been hit by some dirt or gravel, dislodged by drilling.

The child was not injured and the teacher quickly checked in with the kids and moved them from the buffer zone, according to OCDSB spokesperson Sharlene Hunter.

“The school Principal communicated with Taggart and they put measures in place to ensure this incident does not occur again,” said Hunter.

She said the construction firm has committed to stop drilling while school is in session and complete that phase only on weekends.

Sophia Wong, co-chair of the school council, said the incident was likely overblown by a lack of detail supplied to parents.

“What happened last week was mostly a miscommunication,” she said.

“Some of the kids went home and told their parents that rocks flew over the fence and hit them. It might have been blown out of proportion, that’s why we’re having this meeting tomorrow,” she said.

The school council is meeting Tuesday night, with the incident being the “top item” on the agenda.

“It’s not a cause for concern, but parents of course do want to know how school administration and the developers can improve communication. Incidents are going to happen but it was remedied immediately,” said Wong.