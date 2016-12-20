Arnprior family suing Calabogie Peaks for $25-million after accident that left mother paralyzed

An Arnprior family is suing Calabogie Peaks Resort for over $25-million, claiming unsafe conditions on a tubing hill resulted in a life-changing accident that left a mother of three paralyzed.

Kessie Hamilton, 46, and her three children – ages 10, 8 and 5 at the time – visited the snow tubing hill on March 14, 2014, according to court documents filed last March.

For a little over an hour they went up and down the hill, sliding down the icy tracks on rubber tubes.

During another lap of the hill around 7 p.m., Hamilton was riding with her 5-year-old daughter, when according to the claim the tube unexpectedly slid sideways and Hamilton collided with a steel pole.

She was first transported to the Renfrew Hospital and then to the Ottawa Civic Hospital’s ICU, where she remained for six weeks with catastrophic injuries – including a brain injury that kept her in a rehab facility for a year.

The documents say Hamilton is now paralyzed on the left side of her body and needs a wheelchair for mobility. She also suffers from fatigue, chronic pain, speech impairment, difficulty speaking loudly and impulsivity that requires attendant care.

According to her claim, Hamilton, who was a production management support person at GE Hitachi, can no longer work.

The family is claiming $25.75-million in damages, including Hamilton’s cost of care, lost income and the family’s pain and suffering.

The resort denies any responsibility for Hamilton’s injuries and that the park was reasonably safe. The statement of defence also notes that a waiver is printed on the back of every lift ticket and posted around the park.

Calabogie Peaks also suggests that Hamilton didn’t follow park instructions, wasn’t wearing a helmet and went tubing fully aware that there was a risk involved.

Metro reached Kessie's husband, Kevin Hamilton, by phone on Tuesday. He said he needed to consult with his wife and lawyer before commenting.

Paul Murphy, owner of Calabogie Peaks, did not respond to an email requesting comment.