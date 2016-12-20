Canadian Heritage seeking flags in red and white, purple and teal

Next year the country will be waving flags of red and white – and purple and teal.

The government is flagging down a vendor to supply Canadian Heritage with an estimated 7,500 flags emblazoned with the Canada 150 logo in various festive colours.

The manufactured flags will be given to parliamentarians, the Lieutenant Governor, the Governor General and partners promoting local and national events for the purpose of “promoting and celebrating this key milestone in our collective history.”

The government is requesting the flags be available in exactly four colours – red, dark purple, light purple and teal – with the stylized maple leaf logo and words (Arial or Helvetica only) in white.

The department requires an estimated 1,500 outdoor flags with rope and toggles, measuring 91 centimetres by 182 centimetres and another 3,500 flags of the same size intended for indoor use, with an open sleeve and leather tabs.

A smaller amount of much larger outdoor flags, estimated around 30, are required measuring 135 centimtres by 274 centimetres.

An additional 2530 flags are listed as being requested in the “extension period.”