Trudeau bilingualism comments disappoint Francophone community

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has riled French speakers on both sides of the Ottawa River, by suggesting the national capital should only become bilingual if Gatineau does as well.

Radio-Canada asked Trudeau last week if Ottawa should become bilingual. “Would the city of Gatineau be open to becoming a bilingual city?" Trudeau responded, adding he views the area as a national-capital region, and not just the country’s capital city.

His gaffe sparked malaise from city councillors and language advocates.

Afterwards, Trudeau claimed he knew his comments would cause a stir. “I was being cheeky, I admit it,” he said, adding that Ottawa would have to decide whether to be bilingual, not the federal government.

But Mike Duggan, the self-described “token Anglophone” of Gatineau’s 18 councillors, says Trudeau’s comments play into perceptions of the city as a desolate afterthought.

"We're very sensitive in Gatineau about not being seen as the dark side of the river,” he said. “It just kind of feeds into what we've been struggling against all these years. We're not just the place you get drunk when you're 18."

Born to an English-speaking Ontario family, Duggan’s parents registered him in French schools because they supported former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau’s push for bilingualism. Duggan feels that’s come full-circle with Justin Trudeau’s blasé remarks.

“It’d be nice if he either helped or kept his mouth shut,” Duggan said.

For Duggan, Trudeau’s faux-pas gives Quebec politicians carte blanche to cut back on English services, instead of convincing them “that French is so strong and stable here, that we can allow some bilingualism [and] it's not going to threaten French.”

Isabelle Miron, whose Ottawa Francophone community group helped form the #BilingualOttawa project, said Trudeau’s remarks create an impasse to making Ottawa bilingual, which 72 per cent of respondents supported in a July poll.

"Reactions in the French-speaking community ran from blunt anger to disappointment,” she said. For Miron, a bilingual capital could welcome tourists in both languages, instead of Montreal’s approach to putting French before everything.

“In Ottawa we can put them side-by-side, on the same footing.”

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has spoken out against the idea on several occasions.