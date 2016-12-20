Ottawa Police chief Charles Bordeleau insists Ottawa safe, despite tripled homicides
Chief says many homicides gang-related and additional officers would not have had an impact.
Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau insists the city is safe, despite a homicide rate that has tripled since last year.
“We're concerned with the rapid escalation of violence that we've seen on our streets,” he told reporters following the police commission meeting.
Ottawa has seen 24 homicides this year, compared with seven last year. But Bordeleau stressed that half of this year’s homicides have been gang-related, and most were targeted.
“A number of homicides are either family-related, mental health issues or strictly crime-oriented,” he said. “We're always concerned with a stray bullet or somebody getting hit.”
Last week, Ottawa police announced a task force on gang-related murders, pulling investigators from its guns-and-gangs and street crime units to work with the homicide unit.
Ottawa will get 75 new officers by 2018, but Bordeleau says they won’t all be on the streets to prevent homicides.
“These are incidents that took place in homes, behind closed doors,” he said Monday. “Having a patrol officer in the vicinity would not have had an impact.”