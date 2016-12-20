Rockland woman spreading awareness of Cree names after forms rejected

A Cree business woman from just outside Ottawa is hoping to spread awareness after her business license was rejected because of confusion over her Indigenous last name.



“Usually you just fill out the form, it gets approved, and you can print off your master business license,” explained Kristen Standing on the Road.



Standing on the Road, which is her legal last name, operates a bath bomb company out of Rockland, Ontario, just east of Ottawa.



She registered on a Sunday and received a rejection letter back the following Friday – not with any of the standard form checked off, but a handwritten note that said “Please clarify your last name ‘Standing on the Road’ was shown on your last name on your application.”



She had to explain over the course of a month and multiple phone calls that Standing on the Road is her real last name – the same name that appears on her credit card and insurance papers.



The name is an English translation from the Cree phrase “Meskanahk Ka-Nipa-Wit.”



“For almost a month I was given the runaround,” said Standing on the Road.



“It was a stressful and upsetting thing – that was the ony thing wrong with my application – someone along the way just wouldn’t believe that it was my last name,” she said.



Standing on the Road said it’s not the first time she’s received a negative reaction.



She doesn’t mind when new acquaintances are surprised or ask questions – but she does want respect from service providers.



The application with Service Ontario was eventually resolved, but she wants to spread awareness to encourage Indigenous business owners and prevent future complications.



She said she’s received a lot of support since going public with her difficulties, including from customers and fellow business owners from across Canada and the United States.