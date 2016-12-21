City Hall will share flame with Parliament Hill on New Year's Eve

Ottawa’s five-metre high 2017 torch outside City Hall is ready for New Year’s Eve after being installed this week and test-lit on Wednesday.

The official lighting of the fire “cauldron” will take place on Dec. 31 to celebrate the beginning of Canada’s 150th birthday.

The cauldron will be lit in a grand ceremony, according to organizers, beginning with Indigenous Elders and a firekeeper delivering a sacred fire by torch. That sacred fire will be used to light the cauldron.

Once the sculpture is lit a “Fire of Friendship Torch Relay” involving local youth will take place.

“It will be a speculator, moving ceremony when we light up the cauldron and then create the almost one kilometre stretch of light and fire with inspiration kids from local schools,” said Guy Laflamme, executive director of Ottawa 2017 celebrations.

More than 400 youth, each with a special small torch, will form a human chain from Ottawa City Hall to Parliament Hill. They will light their torches one after the other until they get to Olympian Penny Oleksiak, who will wait at the end of Wellington Street.

Oleksiak’s torch will then to be used for a ceremony at the Centennial Flame outside of Parliament Hill.

The cauldron, now installed just outside City Hall, will remain a “special landmark throughout the year and will be re-lit for special occasions.”

The cauldron’s burner is the same one used at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010. The torch is fuelled by natural gas from Enbridge. The Canadian Gas Association and Enbridge covered the costs of the building of the cauldron.