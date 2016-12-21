News / Ottawa

Get everything you need for Christmas on government surplus

If 1,760 surplus military stretchers don't say love at Christmas than what does?

Perhaps a CPR dummy can help with your Christmas wish list.

Gcsurplus.ca

Perhaps a CPR dummy can help with your Christmas wish list.

Think you’re bad at buying gifts? For a simple solution you could turn to federal departments who regularly auction off their surplus purchases.  

While these items are currently all owned by Her Majesty the Queen, they can be yours with some easy online bidding at gcsurplus.ca

Item: 34 Office Chairs

Starting Bid: None

Description: A set of 22 rotary chairs and 12 “guest chairs” range from tasteful pink cushions on black frames, to a mesh rolling chair with a cushy headrest.

Item: “One Pear-Shaped Diamond”

Starting bid: $3,000 (not including shipping)

This one-carat diamond has a “medium fancy yellow” colour , spanning 7.61 mm. GCSurplus also offers a set of eight, 2.41-carat diamonds for $2,900.

The minimum bid for this diamond is $3,000.

Gcsurplus.ca

The minimum bid for this diamond is $3,000.

Item:  “Assorted Scientific Equipment”

Starting bid: $50

This set of high-tech audio equipment includes a “Beyerdynamic UHF Diversity Receiver,” and one “Brüel & Kjær Microphone Preamplifier 0.25” For the assorted scientist in your life.

Item: Military stretchers

Starting bid $500

Ever needed 1,760 gurneys? Weighing 7.7 kilograms each, these stretchers were “purchased in the 1960's” for that vintage feel. Must bring a tractor-trailer for pick-up.          

Item: Samsung Galaxy S5 Active

Starting bid: $150

Though this smartphone “does not include a charging cable or any other accessories,” it’s starting bid rivals anything you’ll see on eBay. The phone is locked to Bell, and includes a belt clip.

Item: “CPR Resuscitation Annie Doll”

Starting bid: $25

Certified by St John's Ambulance, this CPR training doll has springs and valves that measure chest compressions and ventilation. Named “Annie,” the doll comes with a blue sweater, wispy blonde curls and a wooden casket.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Ottawa Views

More...