Get everything you need for Christmas on government surplus
If 1,760 surplus military stretchers don't say love at Christmas than what does?
While these items are currently all owned by Her Majesty the Queen, they can be yours with some easy online bidding at gcsurplus.ca
Item: 34 Office Chairs
Starting Bid: None
Description: A set of 22 rotary chairs and 12 “guest chairs” range from tasteful pink cushions on black
Starting bid: $3,000 (not including shipping)
This one-carat diamond has a “medium fancy yellow”
Starting bid: $50
This set of high-tech audio equipment includes a “Beyerdynamic UHF Diversity Receiver,” and one “Brüel & Kjær Microphone Preamplifier 0.25” For the assorted scientist in your life.
Item: Military stretchers
Starting bid $500
Ever needed 1,760 gurneys? Weighing 7.7 kilograms each, these stretchers were “purchased in the 1960's” for that vintage feel. Must bring a tractor-trailer for pick-up.
Item: Samsung Galaxy S5 Active
Starting bid: $150
Though this smartphone “does not include a charging cable or any other accessories,” it’s starting bid rivals anything you’ll see on eBay. The phone is locked to
Item: “CPR Resuscitation Annie Doll”
Starting bid: $25
Certified by St John's Ambulance, this CPR training doll has springs and valves that measure chest compressions and ventilation. Named “Annie,” the doll comes with a blue sweater, wispy blonde curls and a wooden casket.
