Lebreton Flats stabbing prompts attempted-murder charge

A young Ottawa man is accused of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a Lebreton Flats home.

A 911 call brought police to the 700 block of Albert Street around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, and found a man in his 20s who had been stabbed in the arm. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Ottawa resident Christopher Campbell, 29, faces seven charges, including aggravated assault, theft under $5,000 and forcible confinement.