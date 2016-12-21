News / Ottawa

Lebreton Flats stabbing prompts attempted-murder charge

Ottawa man now faces seven charges.

Ottawa Police have laid attempted murder charges following an incident Tuesday.

A young Ottawa man is accused of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a Lebreton Flats home.

A 911 call brought police to the 700 block of Albert Street around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, and found a man in his 20s who had been stabbed in the arm. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Ottawa resident Christopher Campbell, 29, faces seven charges, including aggravated assault, theft under $5,000 and forcible confinement.

Police are asking anyone with information to phone them at 613-236-1222, extension 5166, or anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

