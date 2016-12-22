Five things to do this weekend in Ottawa, holiday edition

1. Downtown light show

Take in the best of wintery Ottawa by going for a stroll downtown under the fairly lights. Finish up at Parliament Hill with the family-friendly Christmas light show, which loops every night from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. until Dec. 25.

2. Operation Red Nose

Operation Red Nose provides sober rides to and from bars and events during the holiday season. This year the campaign isn’t running in Ottawa, but volunteer coordination is taking place across the river in Gatineau (Opération Nez Rouge). Volunteers can help deliver people home safely and prevent drink driving on both sides of the river. To help out, fill out a form at operationrednose.com for the Outaouais location.

3. Play in the snow

Get outside and really enjoy a white Christmas this year. The Rink of Dreams and the Lansdowne Rink will be open on Christmas Day from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Gatineau Park visitors centre will be closed on Christmas Day, but reopens and will be renting snowshoes from December 26 to January 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. If you have your own cross-country skis the holiday might be a great chance to try out the new Sir John A MacDonald winter trail along the Ottawa River.

4. Operation Big Turkey

Operation Big Turkey is providing five free meals for the community over the holidays. On Christmas Eve attend one of the five dinners for a full Christmas meal with turkey, gravy and veggies. Meals take place at the Overbrook Community Centre (2:00 to 4:00 PM), Carlington Recreation Centre (3:30 to 5:30 PM), Ron Kolbus Centre (3:30 to 6:00 PM), Albion-Heatherington Recreation Centre (3:00 to 5:00 PM) and Jack Purcell Community Centre (3:30 to 6:30 PM).

5. What’s open and what’s closed