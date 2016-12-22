Carleton neuroscience students abandon possible lawsuit due to costs

Carleton University neuroscience students have dropped the lawsuit against the administration due to limited funds.

Natalie Prowse, the creator of the donation project said the lawsuit was not possible because the cost was too high.

Early consultations with the Law Society of Ontario, indicated the legal fees of the lawsuit would come up to more than $50,000, with an initial $15,000 retainer.

Prowse, a neuroscience master’s student at the university said all the money collected have been refunded today.

The attempted lawsuit follows the controversial move of approximately 500 Carleton undergraduate health science students and about 50 other master’s and PhD students and post-doctoral researchers by March 2017 to make way for new building construction.

Students are to take up temporary residence at the University of Ottawa before moving back to their campus.

Many students are unhappy about the move saying it would affect their current research and place them behind schedule for graduating.

“A lot of students are now working over Christmas as much as they can to cover as much research as possible,” said Prowse. “This move is a waste of student’s valuable research time.”

“The administration clearly did not understand the real impacts of moving our research labs.”

The neuroscience department have launched two petitions to urge the local and federal government together with the university administration hold off the eviction but so far, the school has not changed tact.

Prowse said this solution is very reasonable.