Providing free Christmas dinners for Operation Big Turkey is a big job

While you scramble to finish your shopping, volunteers from Algonquin College will be in the kitchen from now until Christmas Eve preparing free dinners for people across Ottawa.

“It’s a big project, we’re all doing it to help people out,” said Scott Warrick, who runs the kitchen that will prepare the meals this year for Operation Big Turkey.

“We’re getting out to the community centres, closer to where people live. We want to make sure people know there is a place in their own community where they can share really good food with the rest of the community. It’s a community event,” he said.

The meals include all the fixings: turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, veggies, potatoes, gravy, cakes and a vegetarian and dairy-free lasagna.

The dinners are made possible by a collaboration between local organizations including Algonquin College, Gusto TV, Farmboy and Rideau Bakery. Over 200 volunteers are participating, including members of the public, students from Algonquin College, and the school’s faculty chefs.

David Temelin, who handles logistics for the events, said a wide variety of people attend and enjoy the food – from new Canadians, to young families, seniors and residents on a tight budget.

“We don’t want to make it about why they might need it, but make sure it’s a way to celebrate and enjoy and be served really good food on real plates with really friendly people,” he said.

This year Operation Big Turkey has plenty of volunteers, but Temelin said it you really want to help out, the best way might be to accompany someone to a meal.

“If they know somebody who would benefit from a dinner but might not go on their own, accompany them to one of ours,” he said. “It might be the best gift you can give to someone is to spend some time with them with some food.”

Locations for Operation Big Turkey meals on Saturday afternoon:

* Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill Street from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

* Carlington Recreation Centre, 1520 Caldwell Ave, 3:30 to 5:30 PM

* Ron Kolbus Centre, 102 Greenview, from 3:30 to 6:00 PM

* Albion-Heatherington Recreation Centre, 1560 Heatherington Road, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM