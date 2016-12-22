Ottawa Police officers and defence lawyers unimpressed with "carding" changes
Both side of debate unhappy with changes.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Looming provincial regulations on police street checks are drawing criticism from both frontline Ottawa officers and criminal
As of January 1, police will no longer be able to approach people who aren’t criminal suspects, without first stating that all conversations are voluntary, and the person will get a receipt if their information goes into a database.
It replaces a system where police could approach anybody and log their name,
The new “regulated interactions” system, which gives people an explicit choice to not speak to police, includes a large exception. “The regulations do not apply if the officer has reasonable or probable grounds that a crime has been committed, or will be committed,” said the project’s Ottawa lead, Insp. Mark Patterson.
Ottawa’s police union says officers will probably now only approach suspects, instead of proactively asking
Matt Skof, president of the Ottawa Police Association, believes this will further entrench distrust of the
“The government got all this fanfare for so-called 'banning carding' and that's just completely false.”
Ottawa police have suspended street checks until February, to upgrade databases, inform the public and train officers for eight hours, two of which happen online. “There are a lot of myths,
People have always had to identify themselves if caught committing a crime, or during a traffic stop.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Woman airlifted to Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries following highway crash
-
Signs, Canada's first restaurant staffed mostly by deaf servers, closes for good
-
Woman says she was fired from Halifax nightclub partly for not wearing heels
-
Stock up on pop and pizza: Frankie MacDonald forecasts 'massive blizzard' for Winnipeg