Was 2016 a year to rememb ...eer?

As we reflect on the highs and lows of 2016, gazing out the frosted window, whilst sipping a pint of local-flavourful-seasonally-appropriate beer, it’s easy to conclude that this was another fantastic year for Ottawa’s brewing scene.

One industry veteran, Beau’s All Natural Brewing, celebrated their 10th anniversary this year by doing 10 Amazing Things. "Instead of using our 10th anniversary to celebrate achievements we've made, we chose to use the milestone as a moment to define our future,” said co-founder Steve Beauchesne, “I guess it’s our way of saying, we're 10 years old, and we're just getting started."

To recap the amazingness:

1. Employee ownership: Beau’s teased that they were selling out. And they did, to their employees. The new ownership model allows employees to buy shares in the company.



2. Cross-Canada expansion: This is a good news piece, so we won’t focus on the oddly restrictive inter-provincial regulations that hinder beer sales across this large and wonderful country. Instead, let’s focus on the accomplishment that Beau’s has made by becoming available from coast to coast.

3. Rwanda Craft Brewery Project: Beau’s partnered with entrepreneur Josephine "Fina" Uwineza to build a brewery in the Rwandan capital of Kigali. Beyond providing networking and guidance, Beau’s launched a kickstarter with the goal of raising $95,000 for the Rwandan Craft Brewery Project to purchase a bottling line. The fundraiser surpassed its goal and closed at $110,400.



4. Ottawa 2017 partnership: Everyone is excited that Ottawa will be the focal point for Canada’s upcoming 150th. Even more exciting is that the Ottawa 2017 Official Beer Partner will be Beau’s and Lug Tread will be the Official beer.

5. $5 million in donations over the next 10 years: Events like Beau’s Oktoberfest raise funds for local charities, this year the Oktoberfest surpassed $500,000 in total donations since the event launched.

6. Return of ceramic bottles: Because nostalgia, Beau’s released a limited run of ceramic bottles with an updated logo and design. For the Pinterest fans, once empty, they make a fine lamp!

7. Anniversary beers: Three big tasty brews hit local shelves and taps to celebrate the decade of Beau’s: Two Tonnes of Fun, a barleywine; Old Skål, is a fruit-infused, pinot-noir barrel-aged and bottle-conditioned oud bruin; and Batch 5000 a wild Ontario farmhouse ale.

8. Brand refresh: Beau’s iconic and familiar tractor is still the logo that adorns most of their beers and merch. But the tractor has been updated to give the brand a cleaner look.

9. 100 awards in 10 years milestone: The brewery won its 100th award this year, with accomplishments varying from beer awards to corporate social responsibility accolades. They might need a bigger trophy case.



10. Innovation and diversity scholarships: The Niagara College Teaching Brewery is the only institution in Ontario you can get a degree in brewing.

Congrats to Beau’s on 10 years in the books and cheers to many more!

Looking forward to 2017 (spoiler alert!), the first of Beau’s Ottawa 2017 collaboration brews, 49° 54°, will be released in January and will feature ingredients from Newfoundland’s enchanting Fogo Island.

Local Hoppenings :

Beyond the Pale brewery invites you to ring in the new year with Ball Dropper as you enjoy Ryan Seacrest hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

Howsabout a New Year's Eve dinner and beer pairing featuring local foods by Clover Food & Drink and delicious beer from Dominion City: Brew Year’s Eve. Reservations at 613-680-8803.

Go democracy! Vote for your fav new (Ottawa) brewery in 2016 at www.momandhops.ca/.

Tuque de Broue brewing has a new friend for cold winter evenings: Portage Porter

Speaking of porter, Stalwart Brewing has released is big chocolatey massive porter: Thriller.