Happy Edition: Dogs saved from Chinese meat festival arriving in Ottawa
Dogs could be up for adoption within months
Ten dogs will touch down Friday in Ottawa after escaping a gruesome trade that harms canines across Asia.
The Humane Society International has rescued 110 future pets from China’s Yulin Dog Meat Festival.
"These animals were incredibly traumatized. When we found them, they were crammed together so tightly in rusty iron cages that they could barely move. They were covered with open sores and skin infections,” said Rebecca Aldworth, HSI’s Canada head.
"It's completely
While a cheap source of protein, dog meat has grown increasingly controversial in China, especially for how the dogs are treated.
That's why HSI obtained, it won't say
“It truly has been a holiday miracle. They got on the last available flight to Canada,” Aldworth said Thursday afternoon, while the dogs sat inside an airplane over the Pacific Ocean.
In Ottawa, the Bytown Association for Rescued Kanines (BARK) will welcome 10 of these dogs, who could be put up for adoption within months.
For Aldworth, the dogs are “ambassadors” for a campaign to ban the industry in China. “We will not stop until the dog-meat trade is shut down for good.”