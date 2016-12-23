Carleton Tavern hosting holiday meal for those in need

For the past 15 years, the Carleton Tavern has ben opening its doors and its heart to the community with a Christmas meal.



This year alongside the Hintonburg Economic Development Committee they’re doing it again.

“There’s always an economic need, a social need during Christmas. Christmas is also a very lonely day for those that are on their own,” said organizer Cheryl Parrott.

“We do this so that it’s a joyous day for everyone.”

Parrott said the idea to organize the free Christmas dinner was sparked when the owners saw the need of their local Hintonburg community.

“The tavern was open every day of the year. Christmas was the only day that they were closed and they were willing to open it that day to provide for the community,” said Parrott.

Parrott said having the Christmas dinner was always an “extraordinary experience” for her and the people that came.

“So many people are so appreciative about a warm meal … they are just thankful to be there,” she said.

This year, the festive dinner will be held on Christmas day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can expect good food, holiday gifts and live music performances.

For those unable to come or have other transportation difficulties, Parrott said home deliveries could be arranged.

“We also have drivers to pick up people and send them home,” said Parrott.

Parrott encouraged everyone to come to the dinner.