2017 is the year the Confederation Line takes shape

Ottawa’s long-awaited LRT system will move from paper to concrete reality in 2017.

The Confederation Line’s years-long construction process will largely wrap up next year, according to Steve Cripps, the director of the light rail implementation office.

“By the end of 2017, the majority of the true construction or the heavy civil work will be complete,” he said. “It’s going to look like a light rail system and you’re going to see trains on the line.”

Cripps said while the line won’t fully open until 2018, the last few months they will mostly be working on commissioning, training and testing.

He said the Parliament and Rideau stations will be the last to be finished up, but even those will be done by February 2018.

“Those ones are behind a little bit compared to the others ones because the sinkhole had an impact.”

The first trains for the system have already arrived in the city and have been out on the line for testing, and Cripps said by the end of next year they expect all 34 units to be assembled.

Cripps said next year’s final construction won’t result any new delays for people travelling above ground.

“In terms of impacts to the traveling public, all of the detours have been put in place that are going to be put in place,” he said.

Mayor Jim Watson said he’s thrilled to be seeing the project come to full fruition and believes the community is excited as well.

“People tell me all the time they are seeing the trains being tested in the east end,” he said.

Watson said after years of debate, designing and trying to get the lines funded people are excited to see real progress.