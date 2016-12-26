Abdirahman Abdi’s death raised questions about how police deal with race and mental health

Early in the year, many people in Ottawa watched violent cellphone videos of fatal encounters with police assuming they happened far from home. In July that idea was shattered as multiple videos captured an Ottawa man’s last minutes as police forcibly arrested him.

The reverberations of Abdirahman Abdi’s death – in a year of highly public deaths of black men at the hands of police – were felt much farther than Hintonburg.

Protests and memorials took place in Ottawa and Toronto. Marchers called for justice. Amira Elghawaby of the National Council of Canadian Muslims called the death “deeply shocking.”

We still don’t know what happened to Abdi in the moments surrounding his violent arrest by Ottawa police on the morning of Sunday, July 24.

His death raised questions about the way the police – and the greater Ottawa community – deal with race and mental health. We won’t be getting any answers in 2016 – and whether an SIU investigation sheds some light on what transpired remains to be seen.

What we do know is that police responded to a call at the Bridgehead coffee at the corner of Wellington Street West and Fairmont Avenue at around 9:30 a.m.

They were told the man was causing a disturbance inside the shop. Witnesses have suggested sexual harassment took place, others said Abdi seemed to have a cognitive mental health condition.

When they arrived police chased him to his apartment building at 55 Hilda Street, about a three-minute walk away. Witnesses say Abdi was struck with batons and pepper-sprayed.

The 15-minute window of time between when the officers caught up to Abdi and when time paramedics were called is still a mystery.

One video shows 10 minutes pass before paramedics arrive and perform CPR on Abdi at 9:56 a.m. He is taken to hospital several minutes later. Doctors put Abdi on life support, but on Monday he was pronounced dead at 3:17 p.m.

As the year closes on 2016, the Special Investigations Unit will continue its investigation, a process that includes interviews and surveillance footage from the hallway of the building at 55 Hilda.